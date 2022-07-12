ADVISORY: Keith Molenaar named dean of the CU Boulder’s College of Engineering and Applied Science

University of Colorado Boulder Provost Russell Moore today named Keith Molenaar dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science, effective July 1.

Moore said that in his interviews with the finalists, Molenaar’s approach impressed him on multiple levels.

“I was impressed by Keith’s vision for CEAS, which is grounded in values such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and which is laser-focused on student success,” said Moore.

Molenaar, who has been acting dean since January 2020, is the K. Stanton Lewis Professor of Construction Engineering and Management in CEAS. He received his doctoral and master’s degrees in civil engineering from CU Boulder, and his bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering also from CU Boulder. After a brief and successful appointment as an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Molenaar returned to CU Boulder in 1999 as assistant professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering.

