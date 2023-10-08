Colorado Green Business Network announces annual recognition event to honor 2023 green businesses

The network helps businesses increase energy efficiency, save money, and create a greener Colorado





The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network is pleased to announce that it has accepted 117 new businesses into the network. These businesses now join 36 other green Colorado businesses in gaining access to funding resources, a support system, mentorship, technical assistance, and statewide recognition.





The program recognizes organizations as Bronze-, Silver- or Gold-level Members, based on points accumulated in their certification application, for voluntarily going above and beyond compliance with state and federal regulations and working toward the goal of true, operational sustainability. These newly-accepted businesses will be honored at the annual recognition event on Friday, September 29 at the Denver Zoo.





“Our goal is to make Colorado greener and more sustainable, and we are eager to recognize this year’s round of environmental leaders who are making important strides to support Colorado’s sustainability goals,” said Rayna Oliker, Colorado Green Business Network Administrator. “These businesses have advanced their operational sustainability by demonstrating notable reductions in emissions and reducing their use of water, energy, waste, and transportation. We are proud of their work and are eager to honor them at our upcoming recognition event.”





The program provides free, off-site coaching and on-site assistance to any organization that requests it and recognizes organizations that take the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint resource use at their facility. The program can help businesses track their energy usage data, install conservation measures, such as low-flow toilets or LEDs, and upgrade their equipment to more efficient models. In addition, the program helps Colorado businesses assess opportunities for improvement, recognizes outstanding sustainability successes, and provides connections to like-minded businesses.

The Colorado Green Business Network community represents businesses across the state, large and small, that implement unique and inspiring projects to reduce their environmental impact. The network aims to support any business, industry, office, educational institution, municipality, government agency, community, nonprofit, and organization from all corners of the state. A map of recognized businesses is available on CDPHE’s website.





For more information, visit the Colorado Green Business Network website or contact *protected email* .





—



