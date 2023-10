BYERS — Now 7-1, the Bulldogs face an important game at 6-2 Front Range Christian in Littleton at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

“They’re fighting for their playoff lives, and we’re kind of in that spot where we’re fighting for a home game,” Pelton said. “We would love to be in that seven or eight spot and host a game.”

Both Byers and the Falcons have been defeated by Lyons, which has clinched the A-8 Central League title.