Colorado State Troopers Seize 290 Pounds of Cocaine During Traffic Stop

(GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO) – Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking along Interstate 70 after a traffic stop with a Colorado State Trooper which resulted in the seizure of over 290 pounds of cocaine.

On Monday, September 25, 2023, around 3:30 AM, a Trooper with the Colorado State Patrol Smuggling-Trafficking-Interdiction-Section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 27.

During the stop, the Trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle. The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the Trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.

After the drugs were located, Tyleke Stokley (28) from North Carolina and Darvin Campbell (55) from Alabama were arrested. Mr. Stokley and Mr. Campbell were booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine, Drug Felony 1 charge, and Special Offender for transporting more than 7 grams of cocaine into the State of Colorado, a Drug Felony 1 charge. The Trooper was assisted by Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department.

Please note: This case remains open and active. No interviews or further information will be released at this time.

*The person(s) involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person(s) accused may be found guilty by a court of law.*ached)

(Three photos attached)