Save the Date! HCAC’s Health Care Day of Action for the bill*!

7:30 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 outside the Old

Supreme Court Chamber in the State Capitol. From 9 a.m. to noon , we’ll move to the Capitol Basement. Those who plan to attend should contact their legislators to arrange a 10 minute meeting on Feb. 7.

Bill’s in the House!

As the Colorado Legislature opened for session on Jan. 10, State Rep. Karen McCormick introduced HB24-1075—Analysis of Universal Health Care Payment System,* into the Colorado House.

The bill would task the Colorado School of Public Health with analyzing in-depth whether a single, nonprofit payer for health care would work in our state. Coloradans are hurting from our broken health care payment system that puts corporate profits above Coloradans’ health; most want real* changes to this system from the government, but there are tough questions that need answered—and that’s what HB24-1075 will do .

This toolkit offers fact sheets*, the bill itself, talking points and more so you can contact your legislator and talk to your family and friends.

Take Actions!

Contact your legislators (resources in toolkit)

Sign up Endorsers (resources in toolkit)

Testify in-person, on Zoom, or send in written testimony