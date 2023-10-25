2023’s Best Cities for Vampires

Key insights:

Big cities like New York (No. 1), Chicago (No. 2), and Philadelphia (No. 4) fly to the top of our ranking with a plethora of potential victims and blood donation centers.

23 states — such as Massachusetts, Ohio, and Illinois — and the District of Columbia rank in the better half. Cities across New Englandand the Midwest dominate, thanks to lower rates of sunshine and scores of underground lairs (aka basements). All 8 Connecticut citiesin our ranking impress in the top 100 due to high historical cloud cover.

4 sunbaked states — Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, and Idaho, the only U.S. state that has outlawed cannibalism — lurk in the bottom half. Las Vegas is the lone exception at No. 233 overall.