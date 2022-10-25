Best 9 Coziest Small Towns in Colorado – To Visit This Winter

It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA.

These Colorado towns are considered the coziest: Breckenridge (ranked No. 5 coziest in the nation), Leadville (12th), Silverton (13th), Telluride (17th), Snowmass (26th), Steamboat Springs (63rd), Mancos (83rd), Aspen (86th) and Salida (103).

To determine the coziest small towns in America, MyDatingAdviser compared 170 well-known small towns across the country on ten key metrics.

They looked into winter temperature, average snowfall, cafes, bakeries, crafts, and bookshops, among other indicators of a cozy small town. By analyzing the data points, each town has been given a ‘Cozy Town Index Score,’ representing the level of coziness you might experience in that small town.

If you’re in the mood for cozy towns to get into the winter spirit, here are some of the best small towns across the country to visit for some serious winter comfort.





Here are the 9 coziest towns in Colorado:

Breckenridge

You’ll find stunning Colorado mountain vistas year-round in this former gold rush town. In winter, powder hounds flock to Breckenridge’s ski resorts to shred powder. Once the weather warms up, outdoor pursuits like hiking and biking the Vail Pass Path and Boreas Pass Road become the main things to do. Regardless of the visit, you’ll discover plenty of breweries and distilleries to unwind after a busy day.

Rank: #5 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 24.5 °F, Winter Season: 4.1 months, Snowfall: 300 inches, Days Below Freezing: 252.8

Leadville

At around 10,000 feet, the country’s highest-elevation incorporated city—a former mining town that during the late 19th century had Colorado’s second largest population behind Denver—boasts all the goods for foodies and beverage snobs (including a brewery) and is a popular training spot for runners.

Rank: #12 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 17.5 °F, Winter Season: 4 months, Snowfall: 142.7 inches, Days Below Freezing: 254.9

Silverton

When prospectors headed west in search of precious minerals in the mountains, Silverton was established in 1874. As its name implies, silver was plentiful in the San Juan Mountains, where the small town is found. Although the mining camps are long gone, and the last mines closed in the 1990s, 630 people remain in the city, filled with its original architectural combination of saloons and churches—fun fact: Silverton is 9,318 feet above sea level.

Rank: #13 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 16 °F, Winter Season: 3.1 months, Snowfall: 173 inches, Days Below Freezing: 263.1

Telluride

With its pristine snow and quirky mountain town vibe, it’s no secret that Telluride is a cold-weather paradise for downhill skiing and other winter adventures. But the mountain town also shines during the spring and summer, whether you’re looking for bluegrass and film festivals or vibrant wildflower hikes. In addition to outdoor recreation, downtown Telluride is home to art galleries and independently owned shops selling perfect souvenirs, like belts and wallets at Crossbow Leather and your next favorite plane read at Between the Covers Bookstore.

Rank: #17 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 21 °F, Winter Season: 3.5 months, Snowfall: 167.2 inches, Days Below Freezing: 259.7

Snowmass

Skiers and mountain bikers love this tiny town but so do spa and dining enthusiasts, who can be kept busy for days thanks to resorts like the Westin Snowmass Resort and Viceroy Snowmass. In addition, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is an enclave for artists through its artist-in-residence program and hosts workshops, programs, and events.

Rank: #26 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 21.5 °F, Winter Season: 3.5 months, Snowfall: 191.3 inches, Days Below Freezing: 210.3

Steamboat Springs

Situated along the banks of the Yampa River, this northern Colorado town offers excellent skiing conditions, a community of friendly locals, and geothermal hot springs that are perfect after a long day spent on the slopes. Travel to Steamboat in the fall for brilliant foliage in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, or visit in the spring to see the cascades at Fish Creek Falls. Meanwhile, the whole family will enjoy rafting down the Yampa River.

Rank: #63 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 17.5 °F, Winter Season: 3.3 months, Snowfall: 184.5 inches, Days Below Freezing: 216

Mancos

Ranches, artist workshops, and nature coexist perfectly in beautiful Mancos. Stay at a ranch, enjoy outdoor activities at Mesa Verde National Park, or stroll through the town’s Creative District. Fun fact: Mancos has several Ancient Puebloan archaeological sites.

Rank: #83 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 27 °F, Winter Season: 3.1 months, Snowfall: 66.9 inches, Days Below Freezing: 174.2

Aspen

Aspen’s ski slopes bring in the masses as soon as the snow starts falling, a small town with a giant reputation. However, Aspen’s charm is seasonless, as its location in the Rocky Mountains guarantees year-round trails and hikes. Although the town had an affair with counter-culture back in the day, it now draws in those seeking pampering in the form of sophisticated cuisine and luxe lodging.

Rank: #86 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 23 °F, Winter Season: 3.5 months, Snowfall: 179 inches, Days Below Freezing: 14

Salida

What do you get when your town is home to FIBArk, the country’s oldest and biggest white water festival? A bunch of former river guides are running things. “We’re everywhere,” jokes Mike “Diesel” Post, Salida’s Director of Parks and Recreation, who says the Arkansas River is central to town life. “You can ski Monarch Mountain, then kayak, and have time left for mountain biking,” adds mayor emeritus P.T. Wood, who is—you guessed it—also a former guide. More of an artsy soul? Salida is also home to Colorado’s first Creative District, with many artist-owned galleries to visit.

Rank: #103 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 27.5 °F, Winter Season: 3.2 months, Snowfall: 43 inches, Days Below Freezing: 204.6





Find the 20 coziest small towns in the USA:

Stockholm, Wisconsin Stowe, Vermont Stanley, Idaho Ellicottville, New York Breckenridge, Colorado Medora, North Dakota Lake Placid, New York Keystone, South Dakota Mackinac Island, Michigan Lake George, New York Deadwood, South Dakota Leadville, Colorado Silverton, Colorado Saugatuck, Michigan Leavenworth, Washington Kohler, Wisconsin Telluride, Colorado Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Talkeetna, Alaska Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin





Amy Pritchett, Editor-in-Chief at MyDatingAdviser.com, said:

“We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list.

Winter can seem like a never-ending season dampened by drizzly weather, cold temperatures, and dark nights that can leave you in a miserable mood to match. Combat the seasonal blues by visiting some of the coziest small towns on this list, which can provide sanctuary and warmth while winter rages on outside.

I encourage everyone to indulge in some cozy things. Drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.”





What is Hygge?

Interestingly, the act of taking pleasure and contentment from a cozy environment is known as ‘hygge’ – a term coined by the Danes. Hygge is a central part of Danish culture, which perhaps explains why the Danes are some of the happiest people in the world.





5 ways to stay cozy this winter

1. Get your hygge on. Hygge is a Danish term that describes a general feeling of coziness, comfort, familiarity, and well-being. Danes embrace hygge all year and appreciate life’s simple pleasures like a scented candle, a good book, and a blanket.

2. Cook up some comfort food. Warming yourself from the inside out is a great excuse to whip up some winter classics. Soups, casseroles, and curries are hearty favorites for a reason and are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

3. Heat the hub. If you live in a place that’s cold enough to run a heater, think about the areas of the house that need to be kept warm and set the space up to capture the heat. Close the doors to rooms you’re not using and, if you’re able to, install unique purpose-built windows and door seals to stop the hot air escaping.

4. Out with the old. With the weather so uninviting outside, take advantage of the warmth inside and use your extra time indoors to do a spring clean of your wardrobe. Pull out any clothes that don’t fit well or that you haven’t worn in a while.

5. Soak those winter blues away. If all else fails, retreat to the bathroom and run yourself a warm bath. It may not quite get you through to September, but it’ll help warm you up!





Methodology:

To determine the coziest small towns in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 170 well-known small towns across the following categories: 1) Weather, 2) Food, and 3) Activities.

They then evaluated each area using 10 data points of cozy town friendliness—like average winter temperature, snowfall, cafes, bakeries, and craft shops.