Arapahoe County Human Services seeks Thanksgiving food drive contributions

LITTLETON — More than 400 vulnerable children, their families and individuals served by Arapahoe County Human Services will be on a list to receive a Thanksgiving meal of donated food this year.

Every year, Human Services staff brings complete Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of clients and their loved ones who would otherwise go without on the holiday. Weeks of preparation and collections of canned goods, gift cards for turkeys, and additional non-perishable items are then distributed door to door by staff, volunteer family members, and others.

Human Services has partnered with Brave Church in Englewood to coordinate deliveries across the county.

“This is an incredible effort that brings so many of our vulnerable families joy as they are able to prepare a complete Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones,” said Kala Slater, community outreach supervisor for Human Services.

Qualifying families/individuals are referred to the program by Human Services staff. While donations adequately fulfilled requests for many years, the growing list of families referred to the program during the pandemic has opened opportunities for outside donations.

Monetary gifts are also accepted.

In 2021, the program fed 315 families with a total of 1,524 people.

For more information including bulk donations, contact Slater at *protected email*

What to Donate

The following non-perishable items will be collected through Oct. 27. Participants can donate a complete meal, certain items on the list, or gift cards so that families can purchase a turkey or other essentials.

Complete meals

• 1 large box of instant mashed potatoes

• 1 large box of stuffing

• 2 cans of green beans

• 2 cans of corn

• 2 cans of fruit

• 1 large box of Jell-O or pudding

• 1 large can of yams

• 1 packet of turkey gravy mix

• 1 can of cranberry sauce

• 1 box of cornbread mix

• $25 gift card for turkey or ham to King Soopers, Safeway or Walmart

• 1 large reusable grocery bag to carry complete meals

Extras

Snack-size items such as granola bars, squeeze apple sauce, crackers to support those without a kitchen.

Drop Off Locations

The following drop-off locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Human Services Department at CentrePoint Plaza , 14980 E. Alameda Drive, second floor reception, Aurora;

Human Service satellite office at Arapahoe Plaza , 1690 W. Littleton Blvd., second floor reception, Littleton;

Arapahoe County Administration Building , 5334 S. Prince St., Littleton, first floor lobby by the information desk; and

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office , 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, mail lobby, Centennial.