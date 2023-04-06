Arapahoe County hosts public hearing on proposed commissioner district boundaries

Citizens Redistricting Advisory Committee seeks public feedback

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO — Today, Arapahoe County will hold the first of five public meetings to present proposed commissioner district boundaries to County residents. By statute, county commissioner district boundaries must be redrawn every 10 years using data from the most recent United States Census.

The Citizens Redistricting Advisory Committee created four draft maps with the assistance of County mapping, census and legal professionals. The hearing will allow the public to review these maps and provide feedback to the Advisory Committee. This is not a working meeting; no decisions will be made. However, the Advisory Committee may alter draft maps based on comments received before presenting the drafts to the Board of County Commissioners.

After five public hearings, the BOCC will review the Advisory Committee’s draft maps in open session and may recommend further changes. The BOCC will then vote to decide which proposed map to adopt.

The Advisory Committee Chair Bill McCartin will be available to the media for interviews following the hearing.

Who: Arapahoe County Citizens Redistricting Advisory Committee

What: Public Engagement Hearing

When: Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: Eloise May Library: 1471 S Parker Rd, Denver, CO 80231