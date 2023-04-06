Colorado ranks #2 for the most speeding fatalities in 2023

It’s a fact of life that speeding while driving can put you at an increased risk of a collision. However, Forbes Advisor found that nationally, 11,242 of 38,788 auto accidents are due to speeding (29%).

But, some states are safer than others. That’s why Forbes Advisor analyzed auto accident fatalities as a result of speeding over the last decade to see which states have the most and least speeding deaths and if speeding fatalities have increased or decreased since 2010.

The new study from Forbes Advisor revealed that Colorado ranks #2 for auto accident fatalities due to speeding.

46% of auto accident deaths are due to speed for a total of 287 speeding fatalities.

Since 2010, speeding fatalities in Colorado have increased by 10%.

See our state-by-state analysis and full methodology here: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/legal/speeding-deaths/

Highlights from our report:

The total car accident fatalities in Colorado per year is 622.

30 people die every day in auto accidents due to speeding—that’s one fatality every hour.

Since 2010, auto accident fatalities due to speeding have decreased by 2% across the nation.

Maine and West Virginia have experienced the biggest decrease in speeding-related fatalities since 2010, decreasing 23% and 20% respectively.

South Carolina and Colorado have experienced the largest increase in speeding-related fatalities since 2010, increasing 11% and 10% respectively.