April 3rd Rally at State Capitol Launches Child Abuse Prevention Month

Attendees will be wearing blue to bring awareness to the role we all play in strengthening families to prevent child abuse and neglect

DENVER (March. 31, 2023) — The Colorado Department of Human Serivces, Office of Children Youth and Families, along with their partners, is marking the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month (April) with a rally at the Colorado State Capitol. The event will feature speakers who reflect the continuum of child abuse prevention – from families who have accessed support to community-based organizations that connect families to the resources they need, to the prevention work and resources provided by caseworkers and the child welfare system.



Event attendees will join thousands of people around the country in wearing blue to show support for promoting positive childhood experiences to inspire Colorado to grow a better tomorrow for all children. The event is also the start of a month-long campaign by partners across the state to promote #PreventionInPartnership and #BuildingTogether during the month of April to raise awareness of the many ways Coloradans can help to strengthen families in their community to ensure all children have the opportunity to thrive.



WHO:

Event speakers and interview subjects include:

Minna Castillo Cohen – Director of the Office of Children, Youth and Families at the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS)

Mary Alice Cohen – Deputy Director, Colorado Department of Early Childhood

Lupita Cardoza – Lafayette mother

Mekialaya White , Event emcee – News Anchor, KCNC/CBS Denver

Timiya Jackson – Executive Director, Heart and Hand Center of Denver

Stacey Tracy – Prevention Caseworker, Denver Human Services

Jade Woodard – Executive Director, Illuminate Colorado

Approximately 100 community partners, county leaders and child advocates are expected to attend the annual event.



WHEN:

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.



WHERE:

Colorado State Capitol

West Steps (or West Foyer if weather requires)

200 E. Colfax Avenue





HISTORY/Background:

In 2015, the Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership with more than 150 community partners throughout the state, launched the ongoing CO4Kids Child Abuse and Neglect Public Awareness Campaign to engage all Coloradans in the prevention of child abuse and promote the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).