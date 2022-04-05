Anythink Foundation participates in annual Library Giving Day

Anythink joins libraries nationwide to celebrate Library Giving Day on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. This year, the Anythink Foundation is raising money to fund pollinator gardens at multiple Anythink locations. Plans are underway for a garden at Anythink Wright Farms, which is designed to help further the learning and understanding of the importance of pollinators in the Adams County, Colo., region. Funds raised will help with enhancements to this project and will support future gardens at other Anythink locations.

Anythink’s pollinator gardens will include flowers and plants that attract bees and butterflies, walkways, water features and learning prompts to help community members better understand the role pollinators play in environmental stewardship. Pollinators are critically important animals that help maintain our ecosystem and pollinate the plants that people and animals eat.

Now through April 9, visitors to all Anythink locations can take home free lavender seed packets to start their own pollinator gardens. Seed packets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. More details about the pollinator gardens and a link to donate can be found at anythinklibraries.org/pollinatorgardens .

Library Giving Day is a one-day fundraising event with the goal of encouraging people who depend on and enjoy public libraries to donate to their individual library system. Funds raised will go toward the incredible programs, services and materials provided by local libraries all over the country. Library Giving Day was created by the Seattle Public Library Foundation in partnership with their strategic library fundraising partner, Carl Bloom Associates.

If you would like to learn more about the Anythink Foundation, visit anythinklibraries.org/about/foundation or contact Stacie Ledden at *protected email* .

WHEN: April 5-9, 2022