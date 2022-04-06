Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Issued for northeastern Colorado

Issued at 1:00 PM MDT, Tuesday April 6th, 2022

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne and Kiowa counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Hugo, Burlington, Cheyenne Wells, and Eads.

Advisory in Effect: 1:00 PM MDT, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to 6:00 PM MDT, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Areas of blowing dust will impact the advisory area Wednesday afternoon. Dust will gradually decrease during the late afternoon hours.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd