Colorado National Guard Assistant Adjutant General, Air, promotes to brigadier general

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Ryan, Colorado National Guard, will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general April 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado.

Ryan is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and the Assistant Adjutant General, Air, for the Colorado Air National Guard, Buckley SFB, Aurora, Colorado.

“General Ryan’s considerable leadership experience has served our state and nation well,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “We are fortunate to have this dedicated Airman serving in our Colorado National Guard.”

Ryan joined the Colorado Air National Guard in 1999 after serving nine years on Active Duty as a KC-135 and C-21 instructor/evaluator pilot.

Ryan previously served as mission support group commander, Buckley AFB, commander of the 200th Airlift Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, and executive officer for the National Guard assistant to the commander of United States Northern Command.

Ryan contributed to relief efforts following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. While under his command, the 200th Airlift Squadron earned four consecutive Joint Operational Support Airlift Center Small Unit of the Year Awards while providing C-21 airlift for JOSAC.

His promotion will be held at Hangar 909.

