Adams County to Host National Association of Counties (NACo) 2022 Annual Conference

Adams County will host approximately 3,000 attendees for the NACo annual conference at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center July 20 – 24.

“We are excited and honored to be the first county in Colorado to host the National Association of Counties annual conference,” said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “This is our chance to showcase some of the innovative work we’re doing in Adams County along with other leaders and visionaries from across the United States. We have an opportunity to come together and learn from each other, share ideas, and gain new insights on how to best serve our residents.”

Over the five days, attendees will have the opportunity to attend multiple sessions, interact with peers from across the nation, host caucus meetings, attend general sessions, and participate in tours highlighting Adams County’s innovative programs and projects.

Session topics range from homelessness to affordable housing, disaster preparedness, opioid use disorders, community and land use planning, enhancing employee well-being and retention, and improving economic mobility, to name a few.

NACo was founded in 1935. It unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.

To learn more about NACo visit naco.org.

About Adams County

