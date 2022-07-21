Shelters remind Coloradans to think of unhoused neighbors in extreme heat

Denver Rescue Mission’s shelter at Lawrence St. and Park Ave. in Denver.

Denver Rescue Mission

As one of the oldest nonprofit shelters in the Denver area, Denver Rescue Mission provides immediate shelter for those experiencing homelessness. It has three shelters — one in downtown Denver, one in Fort Collins and one with the City of Denver in the northern part of the city. All focus on providing those immediate needs for people without stable housing, especially during times like these.

“Extreme weather conditions affect our population and guests who come to Denver Rescue Mission, of course, because they are outdoors a lot and often moving around to different locations and things like that,” said Alexxa Gagner, the director of marketing and communications for the organization.

She said it is lucky that so far the organization hasn’t had anyone come into their facilities with extreme heat exhaustion or stroke, who needed medical attention. During the summer and winter when conditions are especially tough outside, the shelters are open outside of meal time to allow people to come inside and get relief from the heat.

“Just plenty of water available to guess as they’re coming in, just to help with that hydration,” said Gagner. “We have shower showers available at both of our shelter locations … that’s probably another thing that just so a cool down in a shower could potentially help.”

While the Denver Rescue Mission doesn’t have a street outreach team, Gagner said staff often go to people who are outside nearby to check on them and hope to make a connection because that’s the ultimate goal for the organization.

“We really do always encourage people to come inside and have that, you know, safe place to be but also to connect,” said Gagner.

Gagner said the organization also hopes that Coloradans overall can look at those experiencing homelessness with respect and dignity and to keep them in mind when extreme temperatures hit our state.

“I think knowing that, you know, the heat can really can really can really affect someone’s the rest of what they’re going through,” said Gagner. “So whether it’s even a mental health situation or an addiction, or just even just health issues, you know, the heat can exacerbate that just like the cold can.”