AccuWeather forecasters warn storm-weary South may face new tornado outbreak

Another tornado outbreak could develop across the South and impact some cities and towns from Texas to Louisiana that are still cleaning up following this week’s deadly tornado outbreak.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 25, 2022 – Next Tuesday a potent storm will race from California to Kansas before slowing its forward speed and pivoting northeastward across the Central states on Wednesday. This system will first bring beneficial precipitation to California later Sunday into Monday.

As the storm pushes east of the Rockies, it will pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and into the zone of warmth over the South-Central states. At the same time, high above the ground, winds will increase. These three ingredients are likely to lead to a significant outbreak of severe weather that includes tornadoes from late Tuesday to Wednesday evening.

Storms Tuesday night should generally remain to the west of Interstate 35, with locations such as Abilene and San Angelo, Texas, at risk for the storms. However, storms could approach the metro areas of Dallas and Oklahoma City as well toward daybreak.

The risk of severe weather will increase significantly as it progresses eastward on Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible on Wednesday.

Areas from near or just east of Oklahoma City and Dallas and on to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Austin and San Antonio, Texas, are likely to be affected by the storms during the day Wednesday. Similar to this week’s severe weather outbreak, the peak of next week’s severe weather is expected to occur at night. In this case, portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, western Alabama and Tennessee appear to be at risk for violent storms Wednesday night.

By Thursday, eastern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and part of South Carolina may be at risk for severe thunderstorms as the associated cold front advances eastward. However, by Thursday afternoon, the band of showers and thunderstorms may be less intense when compared to Wednesday evening as energy from the storm will be lifting hundreds of miles away to the north, forecasters say.

Many of the storms may move offshore by Friday

