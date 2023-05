2023’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer

Key insights: Seaside Safe Havens: Beachy, sandy Florida metros are particularly ideal for grass allergy sufferers. Three of our best-performing five metros are located in the Sunshine State. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL , metro (No. 130) is tops in Florida overall and in both Allergy Risk (No. 129) and Allergen Severity (No. 125).

Test vs. Treatment: The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI , metro offers the most grass allergen tests, 26 . However, getting treatment might require a trip to Madison, WI , which boasts the third-best access to allergists and immunologists per 100,000 residents. Greater Chicago ranks just below average (No. 62) in that metric.

Un-Fantastic Four: The four metros with the worst grass pollen indices in 2022 landed in the same spots this year . They include Corpus Christi, TX ; Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ; Richmond, VA ; and Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC — in that order.

Mo’ Mows in Ohio: Residents of Buckeye State metros historically request the most lawn mows , which exacerbate grass allergy symptoms, over the summer. Ohio metros make up half of the worst 16 in this metric. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA , occupies the bottom spot with an average of over 2.5 mows per home .

Gusty Golden Grasses: The San Francisco Bay Area swept the top spots in average historical summer wind speed. Modesto (part of the larger combined statistical area) landed at No. 1 , followed by the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metros. The three least windy also are in California .

Game Changers: Climate change is likely to worsen grass allergies for sufferers in parts of Connecticut that are already among our five worst metros overall. They include New Haven-Milford, CT (No. 3 overall and No. 2 in climate change risk), and Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT (No. 4 both overall and in risk).

