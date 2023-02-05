2023 Farm Bill Decision Webinar

The March 15th deadline for farmers to make their ARC/PLC decisions for the 2023 crop year is fast approaching. In an effort to provide growers with the most up to date information needed to make this important decision, CSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency have teamed up to conduct a Farm Bill Decisions webinar.

The webinar will be held Tuesday, February 7th from 6:00pm to 8:30pm. Topics to be addressed are: the mechanics of ARC/PLC and the limitations of ARC-IC for fruit and vegetable producers, the payment outlook in 2023 for ARC-CO/PLC for the major program crops in Colorado and managing the 2023 margin squeeze.

Please preregister for this free webinar here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlduygrDMiGdHZrPz1udlQMAhvPM5eYa_Z

To get a copy of the registration link, contact Brent Young at *protected email*