2 seasons in 2 days as cold air, snow return to central US

“With trees leafing out in the lower and intermediate elevations, even a few inches of wet, clinging snow can cause problems ranging from limbs breaking to power outages and blocked roads,” cautioned AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 19, 2022 – Residents from the Rockies to the Plains to the Midwest have had weather more representative of the middle of summer over the past several days, but AccuWeather forecasters say that the warmth is about to come to an abrupt end with some locations plunging back into winter.

Thursday will be the final warm day in the region with temperatures ranging from the 80s F in Denver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Valentine, Nebraska, to the century mark or above in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas.

A strong cold front will begin to dive southward through the northern Rockies on Thursday night and continue its southward journey through Friday.

Precipitation associated with the front will start off as rain in Wyoming and Colorado, but as temperatures tumble after the passage of the cold front, the rain will eventually change over to snow later Friday and Friday night.

Denver has the potential to get an unusual late-season snow accumulation with a few inches of snow in the forecast.