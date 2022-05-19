Department of Natural Resources Announces May Meeting of Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is holding the May meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board). The Board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then making official recommendations to the Governor.



The May meeting will review and consider a number of ongoing renaming requests including; Unnamed Feature to Cimarron Peak (USBGN Case 5113), Redskin Mountain to Mount Jerome (USBGN Case 5153). The Board will also hear an update from the subcommittee convened to consider renaming Negro Creek to Clay Creek in Delta County (USBGN Case 5279) and Negro Mesa to Clay Mesa in Delta County (USBGN Case 5280).

WHO: Members of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board



WHAT: May meeting of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board



WHEN: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 PM to 8 PM



WHERE: Find zoom contact info at: https://dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board