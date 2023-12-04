Livestock growers invited to evening with CSU Extension

Colorado State University Extension livestock specialists will host Livestock Producers Night Out starting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 , at the Farm Credit of Southern Colorado Show Pavilion on the Kit Carson County Fair Grounds in Burlington.

The specialists will visit with livestock producers about current beef cattle production, producer concerns, and services offered to producers. A free taco bar will be provided and producers are encouraged stay to watch Round 1 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Producers interested in attending should RSVP by Tuesday, Dec. 5 , by calling Scott Stinnett at the Kit Carson County Extension Office at (719)346-5571 .