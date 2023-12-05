Governor Polis Announces Governor’s Residence Public Holiday Tours, Welcomes Coloradans to Tour Colorado’s Home

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis announced the annual Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion Holiday Tours. Open to the public annually around the holidays, Coloradans from across our state can tour the Governor’s Residence on Friday and Saturday, December 8th and 9th from 10 am-2 pm. Members of the public are asked to express interest in a tour through this Governor’s Office Form ; however, walk-ins are welcomed.





“This holiday season, I encourage Coloradans to come celebrate with us in Colorado’s House. Our public tours not only give Coloradans a chance to see the Governor’s Residence while beautifully decorated for the holidays, but also learn about the storied history of the home,” said Governor Polis.



