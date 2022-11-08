fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.

Election night updates—know where to go

To get regular updates on preliminary, unofficial election results, visit arapahoevotes.gov or follow twitter.com/arapahoeclerk after the polls close at 7 p.m. The Elections Division will post results approx. every 90 minutes through 11:30 tonight.

