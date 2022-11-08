Adams County Clerk Encourages Voters to Return Ballots by 7 p.m.

Voter Turnout 14% Lower Compared to Previous Midterm Election

As of Monday, Nov. 7, 104,285 Adams County voters, or around 30% of registered voters, have returned their ballots to the Adams County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, and there is still time for voters to return their completed ballots.

Mail ballots for the 2022 General Election must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, to any 24-hour drop box or Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) in the county. Postmark dates do NOT count as received-by dates. Voters can also vote in person at any VSPC.

“Exercising your right to vote is not only key to the future of our county and state but also fundamental to American democracy,” said Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk & Recorder. “Every election gives Adams County voters, from every party, an opportunity to have their voices heard on measures and candidates that will affect their community for years to come.”





Voters can receive notifications of their ballot status by signing up with BallotTrax or find the status by entering their information on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website . To see what happens to a ballot once it’s received by the Clerk & Recorder’s office, check out the “Life of a Ballot” video .

Public records, including lists of ballots sent and received as well as outstanding cure letters, are available to download on our website .

Unofficial results will be available on AdamsVotes.com shortly after 7 p.m. on Election Day . Results will not be official until the Canvass Board convenes to certify the election, tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 . Learn more about the Canvass Board and their role in Logic and Accuracy Testing, the Risk-Limiting Audit, and certification of the election in this video .