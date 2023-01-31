Colorado Doesn’t Brake for Kids or Work Zones

Troopers cite almost 10,000 drivers in three years

(COLO) – School zones and constructions zones have lower speed limits, traffic calming devices and a number of high-visibility warning devices for drivers for good reason. Kids and roadside workers lives are at-risk. Yet when looking at data from the

Colorado State Patrol over a three-year period (2019- 2021), troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones.

“Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance of areas or work spaces that we know could be fatal for pedestrians,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Motorists should never assume people will not be present and should reduce their speeds and put away distractions. People’s lives are depending on you.”

Speeding is a common type of aggressive driving, and it can happen in neighborhood streets as well as busy four-lane highways. When looking at speeding charges in all locations, the Patrol issued over 208,000 over this same three-year period (2019-2021).

“Speeding can be habit forming, but it doesn’t make it excusable,” explains Col. Packard. “When you don’t have the awareness to drive cautiously and lawfully in school and work zones, you are displaying extreme indifference to your neighbors and community.”

According to Colorado State Patrol data, the top five counties with the largest quantity of speeding charges at the highest speeding intervals in 2021 were:



1. El Paso

2. Douglas

3. Jefferson

4. Weld

5. Eagle

Troopers continue to take a low tolerance approach to lane violations while launching a yearlong campaign called “Stay in Your Lane.” This campaign is designed to remind people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment. This campaign also aims to bring attention to three of the most common and avoidable behaviors that contribute to lane violations – driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired.