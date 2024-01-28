Colorado Missing Persons Open House – January 31, 2024

(January 24, 2024—CBI—Lakewood, CO)— The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting an open house for families who have missing loved ones who are interested in providing a family reference sample. The event will take place on January 31, 2024 at CBI Headquarters, 690 Kipling St, Denver, CO 80215.

A family reference sample is collected with a cheek swab obtained using a large Q-tip, and used for potential future comparisons. Ideally the CBI would like to collect two (2) family reference samples in each missing person case, from the closest blood relatives, either from the mother and father or siblings if available.

Additionally, if you have photos of your missing loved one and/or medical/dental records that you would like to provide please bring those as well. We will scan those records and send the originals home with you.

This event is for families who have already reported their loved ones as missing, but have not yet provided a reference sample. If you have a missing loved one and have not yet reported them to local law enforcement please do that before attending this open house.

Similarly, if a loved one has gone missing in another State, CBI is able to take your reference sample and provide it to that State for you.

If you would like to provide a reference sample but are unable to attend the open house, or if you have any questions or comments about the event please contact Audrey Simkins via email at *protected email* .