Buck Votes To Overturn Biden Administration’s Disastrous 2023 WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Congressman Ken Buck (CO-04) released the following statement regarding his vote in favor of H.J.Res. 27, the “Congressional Disapproval of Waters of the United States rules”

“Today, I voted to stop and overturn the Biden Administration’s ridiculous 2023 WOTUS rule. This disastrous rule is an attack on rural Americans and would give the government more power to regulate every puddle, ditch, and gully in eastern Colorado.

“I know that farmers, ranchers, and landowners across Colorado are stewards of the land and don’t need more burdensome regulations in our way from unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C.”