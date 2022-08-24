Boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir to close on Aug. 18

LOGAN/SEDGWICK, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing the closure of the boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir in Logan and Sedgwick Counties, effective August 18.

The closure comes due to low water levels that have eliminated access to trailer-launched boats, which creates unsafe boating conditions and the ramp unsuitable for use. To maximize angling opportunities, Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspections will still be offered for hand-launched vessels with electric or fueled motors between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Any vessels that are both hand-launched and human-powered are exempt from ANS inspections and can still be used at Jumbo as long as water levels allow.

Vehicles are prohibited from driving down to the water’s edge to fish or to hand launch a vessel. Anyone walking near the water’s edge must do so at their own risk and be cautious for deep mud.

Due to the high irrigation demand created by severe drought, the water level in Jumbo Reservoir is expected to decline and may result in a loss of the entire fishery resource. As such, a public fish salvage was enacted on July 25 in order to optimize the use of the fishery resource. That fish salvage is still in operation as outlined below:

The emergency fish salvage is permitted only at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir and only during daylight hours.

All anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license in accordance with state statutes.

No commercial angling is allowed.

Only angling methods that are currently legal at the reservoir are allowed. Learn more by clicking here.

Current size, bag, and possession limits for all species are suspended for Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir until the emergency public fish salvage is terminated.

Notification of the emergency public fish salvage opening and closure will be made through press releases, and signs will also be placed at the reservoir.

No motorized vehicles, including ATVs, are allowed on the lake bed.

The end date of the emergency public fish salvage will be announced by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Similar to many northeastern plains reservoirs, Jumbo Reservoir was constructed to store irrigation water for agricultural use and is used as a recreation resource secondarily.

CPW plans to rebuild the fishery as soon as water levels allow. While the reservoir’s fishery is being rebuilt, anglers are encouraged to fish the other reservoirs on Colorado’s northeastern plains.