Invitation for Coverage – Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta

What: Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta – Dragon Boat Races, Live Music and Dance Performances, Artists, and Food Trucks

Who: A partnership between Colorado Dragon Boat; Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA)

Where: Riverdale Regional Park – Mann Nyholt Lake

9755 Henderson Rd.

Brighton, CO 80601

When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Why: The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations of Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have enriched Adams County’s history for generations. Dragon boats have long been a symbol of community, and it’s that sense of community we believe the Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta will bring to one of the most diverse counties in Colorado. The event is free and open to all! Click here for the schedule of events.

###

About Adams County

With rich traditions and history, Adams County offers the best of suburban and rural life – vibrant cities, quiet towns, and miles of recreation. Located in the Denver metro area, Adams County is the state’s 5th largest county serving a population of nearly 520,000 residents. Adams County is home to the cities of Brighton, Commerce City, Federal Heights, Northglenn, and Thornton; portions of Arvada, Aurora, and Westminster; the town of Bennett; and a portion of the town of Lochbuie. Unincorporated communities include Henderson, Strasburg, and Watkins. Stay up to date on the latest county news and information on adcogov.org,Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, and Instagram.