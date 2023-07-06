Bennet, Daines Reintroduce Bill to Stop the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species Across the West

Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act Strengthens Preventative Efforts to Protect Water Infrastructure and Ecosystems from Invasive Mussels

Denver — U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) reintroduced the Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act, legislation to slow the movement of aquatic invasive species, like zebra and quagga mussels, into Colorado, Montana, and other Western States.

“We have to do everything we can to protect our rivers, lakes, and waterways that are vital to our local communities and outdoor recreation economy,” said Bennet. “This legislation invests on the front end to reduce the spread of invasive species in Colorado – saving money for taxpayers and ensuring the health of our ecosystems.”

“As Montana’s voice in the U.S. Senate, I’ll always work to preserve what makes Montana the last best place — that means protecting Montana’s wildlife and ecosystems. Invasive species like zebra mussels threaten our native species and obstruct important hydropower projects and irrigation. It’s critical we pass this bipartisan bill and empower Montana’s local communities with the tools and resources they need to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species,” said Daines.

Aquatic invasive species pose a significant threat to Western rivers and reservoirs. Once established, these intruders are nearly impossible to eradicate and wreak havoc on crucial water infrastructure, limit recreation opportunities, and harm ecosystems and local economies. As invasive mussels spread across the West, preventative measures – like watercraft inspection and decontamination stations – are key to limiting their spread.

Specifically, the Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act would:

Strengthen prevention efforts by providing the Bureau of Reclamation explicit authority to partner with states and municipalities to fund watercraft inspection and decontamination stations;

Provide all federal agencies who participate in the Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force the same authorities to limit the movement of invasive species into and out of U.S. waters, eliminating problematic differences between the various agencies; and

Ensure that all at-risk basins are eligible and prioritized for watercraft inspection and decontamination funding.

“With the discovery in the last year of a limited infestation of zebra mussels at Highline Lake near Grand Junction, CO, Senator Bennet’s legislation is needed now more than ever,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We commend Senator Bennet’s continued championship of legislation to expand collaboration between state and federal partners, which will be critical to preventing these harmful species from further taking root in western waterways.”

“This is a classic: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director of the Colorado Water Congress. “The spread of invasive mussel species continues to be a risk to water bodies throughout the nation and will have a significant impact for all water supplies and infrastructure, including the water projects that were built by the Bureau of Reclamation. Colorado has been proactive in developing and expanding the inspection and decontamination program over the last 14 years and has brought different stakeholders and interests together to support and commit to the protection of water infrastructure and reservoirs against infestation. This bill will provide the necessary authorization, funding, and allow additional partnerships to be developed to support these programs on federal reservoirs, where the inspection and decontaminations are highly effective at preventing the spread of mussels. We applaud the efforts of Senators Bennet and Daines to face this threat head on with a bill to authorize a clear and consistent role as a federal partner in federal water resource projects.”

“Aquatic invasive species represent one of the greatest threats to fisheries, western waters, and important economies at all scales. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers applauds the bipartisan leadership of Senators Bennet and Daines to take action and elevate a sense of urgency. Facilitating coordination across management jurisdictions and working with stakeholder partners to improve processes for inspection and decontamination of watercraft is critical to address the spread of invasives like zebra and quagga mussels. These species have already overwhelmed native aquatic life in many waters and because they are extremely difficult to eradicate once established, they pose an outsized threat to the ecological balance of intact ecosystems,” said John Gale, Vice President of Policy and Government Relations, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

Bennet secured provisions in the 2018 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and the 2022 WRDA to protect Colorado’s watersheds from invasive species by directing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish, operate, or fund watercraft inspection stations in a number of Colorado river basins, and increasing and extending authority for the Corps to combat invasive species. Bennet first introduced this provision as an amendment to the 2016 WRDA.

Following the August 2017 detection of quagga mussel larvae in the Green Mountain Reservoir, Bennet led the Colorado delegation in sending a letter to then-U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke urging a rapid response. In 2010, Bennet introduced the Invasive Species Emergency Response Fund Act to establish a loan fund for Western states to combat invasive species.

The legislation is also supported by: Ute Water Conservancy District, Pueblo Water, Ruedi Water and Power Authority, Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, Aurora Water, Northern Water, and Colorado Springs Utilities.