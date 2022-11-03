Air Guard night flights now underway

AURORA — Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead later than usual while the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, conducts supplemental night flying training through Nov. 17.

Jets will conduct training missions and land back at Buckley Space Force Base as late as 10 p.m.

“Implementing our flying mission sets at night is critical to maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in support of our nation’s defense,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard, commander, 140th Wing. “We understand that the increase in noise can be disruptive to our local communities. We appreciate the continued support and seek to have minimal impact by flying during the winter months when hours of darkness begin earlier in the evening.”

According to a release, training gained from the exercises will significantly improve the 140th Wing’s ability to prepare and respond to contingency operations around the world. The 140th’s real-world mission and emergency response capability will take priority over training actions.

For more information, contact the 140th Wing Public Affairs office at (720)847-9435 or *protected email*