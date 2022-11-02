Cut your own Christmas tree at Golden Gate Canyon State Park; applications open Nov. 1

Golden Gate Canyon State Park will offer 250 tree-cutting permits in 2022. Applications for these randomly drawn permits open on Nov. 1. This year’s tree-cutting event is Saturday, December 3.

GOLDEN, Colo. – Don’t miss your chance to visit a beautiful Colorado State Park and pick out the perfect Christmas tree to take home for the holidays. Located just 30 minutes from Denver, Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering 250 tree-cutting permits through an online application draw event.



The entry period for the permit draw will be open from Nov. 1-15, and only one permit will be granted per household. The cost for a permit is $35. Those wishing to apply for a permit can find the application and entry information by following the link on the Golden Gate Canyon State Park page or at cpwshop.com. Applications are not available or accepted by phone or in person.



Applicants whose names are randomly drawn will be notified by email the week of Nov. 15. On Saturday, Dec. 3, applicants chosen for a permit can visit the park between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to choose and cut their tree.



Areas for both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive vehicles will be available, and some hiking will be required. Permit holders with high clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles can use the pre-selected backcountry area and, in the case of bad weather, must have chains available for use. Access to the backcountry area will be open from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. – weather permitting. All other vehicles will be required to stay in the designated parking areas along the main park roadway. Access to these areas will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vehicles must display a daily or annual parks pass.



Trees must be cut with hand tools, such as a handsaw or an ax. Chainsaws and power saws are strictly prohibited. Tree selections include Douglas Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Lodge Pole Pine and Rocky Mountain Juniper.



By cutting trees, permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation. This selective thinning will improve the overall health of the forest and reduce the impacts of future wildfires.



For additional information on Golden Gate Canyon State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us.