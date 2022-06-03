The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate.
Square dance lessons scheduled for Bennett
BENNETT — The Prairie Stars Square Dancing Club is offering free mainstream lessons from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 8, at the Bennett Community Center.
Both singles and couples are encouraged to attend. Participants who enjoy the alcohol-free social activity can continue on with 20 mainstream lessons for $100 per person or $150 per couple. Kids ages 10-18 can dance for free if accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information, call or text (303)995-4586 or e-mail to .