Missing Livestock Reported in Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. – There is a report of stolen livestock in Baca County. It has been reported that approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing. The cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. Cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle.

Colorado’s Operation Livestock Thief program is offering an award up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of this criminal. All leads should be reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677.

The Colorado Brand Board has been notified and Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has informed surrounding states of the missing livestock.

If you have any information regarding these cattle or have heard any information that could be helpful for this report, please contact the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677.