County Judicial Services office at Lima Plaza is closed due to water damage

The Arapahoe County Judicial Services office at Lima Plaza is closed until further notice due to water damage caused by a broken water pipe. The Judicial Services satellite office at Altura Plaza in Aurora is open with normal business hours.

