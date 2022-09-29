Deputies searching for two car thieves; armed and dangerous

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are looking for two car thieves who they believe are armed and dangerous. The victim, a 23-year-old male, interrupted a man and woman stealing his blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck from the driveway of his home. It happened on September 25 at 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of E. Caley Pl. in Centennial.

The suspects arrived in a white sedan and parked in front of the victim’s home. The victim confronted the suspects at which time they pointed a weapon at him. The victim then fired at the suspects with his own weapon potentially hitting one of them. The suspects fled the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects and locating the 2017 white Hyundai Sonata 4-door sedan, License #LLDOLPH. If you have information that can help them, please contact our Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. All information can be confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

Watch surveillance video HERE.