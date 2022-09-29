History Comes Alive For Boggsville Days

Come join us for Boggsville Days this Saturday, Oct 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. where living history characters bring the 1860s to life. It’s fun for the whole family and admission is free.

Visit with mountain men, fur traders and army scouts, but beware of the snake oil salesman. Watch civil war experts, Fords Independence Company, demonstrate civil war ammunition and infantry maneuvers. See traditional Mexican and Native American dancers. Learn to make tortillas over an open fire and churn butter the old fashioned way. You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride and learn the history of Boggsville from one of our expert historians.

Kids can earn points for free popcorn by playing historic games and making old fashioned toys, visiting a one-room schoolhouse or attending any of the historic demonstrations. They can partake in face painting, a pie-eating contest and have fun taking turns whacking a piñata.

Enjoy a lunch of pulled-pork, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dessert. Lunch tickets come with a souvenir cup that is re-fillable all day. Concession treats and home- baked goods are also for sale. All proceeds go toward the preservation of Boggsville Historic Site.

If you haven’t been to Boggsville lately, you’ll be amazed at the recent preservation progress. Come out and have some fun while learning about Bent County in the 1860s. The Boggsville Historic Site is located in Las Animas, Colorado, about 2 miles south of the courthouse on Hwy 101. See you Saturday!