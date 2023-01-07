Colorado Air National Guard colonel to promote to brigadier general

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief of Staff-Air U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Bruno will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony to be held at Hangar 909, Buckley Space Force Base, Jan. 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Bruno also serves as the full-time deputy executive director for the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs in his civilan capacity.

“Ever since I started working with Col. Bruno when we were both group commanders, I’ve known him to have the unique capability to both be a mission-focused leader, and yet at the same time, someone who is intensely caring for those under his command. He’s a people first leader, and I’m excited to see him take this next step in his career,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher “Wedge” Southard said.

Bruno previously served as the chief of the joint staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Colorado, where he oversaw both special and personal staffs, including the judge advocate general, inspector general, human resources office, public affairs, commander’s action group, chaplains, executive officer, and administrative assistant.

His initial assignment was as the executive officer for the 137th Space Warning Squadron, Greeley, Colorado. He later transitioned to operations as a space and missile warning officer and the chief of operations training.

In 2006, Bruno was assigned to Buckley Air Force Base as the commander of the 140th Mission Support Flight. His other previous commands include the 140th Logistics Readiness Squadron, the 140th Force Support Squadron, the 140th Mission Support Group, the 233d Space Group, and other notable positions in the 140th Wing and 233rd Space Group.

The promotion ceremony is not open to the public.