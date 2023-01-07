Colorado’s assistant adjutant general for Air relinquishes command to successor

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawn Ryan, assistant adjutant general, Air and commander of the Colorado Air National Guard, will pass the colors to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. D. Micah “Zeus” Fesler, during a change of command ceremony at Buckley Space Force Base, Jan. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m.

The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura L. Clellan, commander of the Colorado National Guard, will serve as the presiding officer for the ceremony.

“Brigadier General Fesler has led Airmen in both combat and peacetime and brings a rich background of innovative tactical and strategic experience at multiple levels in both military and civilian sectors,” Clellan said. “He possesses incredible problem-solving skills and unbelievable compassion, combined with an unrelenting positive attitude and energy level that is extremely rare. I have no doubt Zeus will continue to lead our Airmen into the future with the same passion he brought to all of his previous leadership positions,” Clellan said.

Fesler is currently chief of staff-Air and previously served as the 140th Wing Commander from August 2019 to August 2021.

Fesler is a command pilot with more than 2,000 flight hours, primarily in the F-22A and F-15C, spanning 26 years of service. He commanded at both the squadron and wing level, flew combat missions over Syria and Iraq during overseas contingency operations, and participated in numerous joint and coalition exercises.

“I want to congratulate Brigadier General Shawn Ryan on his more than 32 years of exemplary service to both state and nation culminating with his assignment as assistant adjutant general, Air, and commander of the Colorado Air National Guard,” Clellan said.

“Shawn has served in this role since May 2021 during the most challenging time in our organization’s history,” Clellan said. “He ensured that the men and women under his command were trained and equipped to accomplish both their federal and domestic operations missions. He oversaw the Colorado Air National Guard’s response to COVID and ensured the readiness for the individual and collective deployments of the 140th Wing. Thank you, Shawn, for a job well done!”

The ceremony will be held at Hangar 909 and is not open to the public.