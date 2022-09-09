Join us at Anythink Wright Farms on Monday, Sept. 12, for donuts, coffee and other light refreshments to celebrate the grand opening of the Anythink Coffee House (on Anythink’s 13th birthday)! The Anythink Coffee House will also serve specialty drinks and offer discounts on purchases from Sept. 12-16. Current hours are Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm. Hear remarks from Anythink and Community Uplift Partnership (CUP) leadership. Anythink’s own mascot, Dood, will make a special appearance. This event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome.



Anythink Coffee House Grand Opening

Monday, Sept. 12

10 am-12 pm



Anythink Wright Farms,

5877 E. 120th Ave.,

Thornton, CO 80602



The Anythink Coffee House is a partnership between Anythink and CUP, a local non-profit that equips young adults with tools to make better decisions that impact their future and their families.