2022 Denver Nuggets Basketball Clinic for Special Olympics Colorado Athletes

Kroenke Sports & Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) are pleased to bring back a once in a lifetime opportunity for SOCO Athletes. You’re invited to join us for this heartwarming event featuring Denver Nuggets players leading a basketball skills clinic for Colorado athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). This event is at full capacity and booked up in record time.  
 
LOGISTICS 
 
When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 
 
Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204 
 
Time: Registration: 12:45 pm, Clinic: 1:30pm – 2:30pm 

