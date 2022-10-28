2022 Denver Nuggets Basketball Clinic for Special Olympics Colorado Athletes

Kroenke Sports & Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) are pleased to bring back a once in a lifetime opportunity for SOCO Athletes. You’re invited to join us for this heartwarming event featuring Denver Nuggets players leading a basketball skills clinic for Colorado athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). This event is at full capacity and booked up in record time.

LOGISTICS

When : Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Where : Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204