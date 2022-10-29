A Haunting Experience: Ye Be Warned – Classic Halloween & Scary Movies

5th Annual Haunted House Presented by “The Boo Crew” and Bennett Arts Council

Fun for everyone!

Safe fun for kids and adults! Visible from the roadway. Bring your friends! Return as many times as you’d like! Tell your friends!

This year we have recreated some classic scenes from scary/classic movies. After a spooky walk you’ll visit the pirates in the pirate ship. You’ll enter a witches coven and then meet Jack and Sally from Nightmare before Christmas. Pass through the Pet Sematary and then Dracula will greet you in his castle. If you make it through the zombie horde, you can check in at the Bates Motel. Check out the crop circles from Signs. Watch out for Jack the Ripper and Predator. Finally, have a delicious meat pie at Sweeney Todds. Oh, is that a chainsaw I hear?

Lit up every night through Halloween, but animatronics turned on and can walk through at times below. We’re dying to see you.

Scare level is mild – it is suitable for all ages. You don’t need to be in costume to attend. Mostly animatronics. Actors will do their best to scare you, but will NOT touch you. Accessibility – Two steps to access ship, gravel uneven walkway, narrow passages, strobe lights. Treats – No contact grab and go treats available at concession stand

Visit www.facebook.com/ahauntingexperience.yebewarned/ for pictures and more information.

—