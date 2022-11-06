NRCS in Colorado Now Accepting Applications for Conservation Funding Opportunities

EQIP and CSP Applications due to NRCS by December 2, 2022

DENVER, CO –Clint Evans, USDA’s State Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Colorado announced today, funding opportunities for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Producers who are interested in participating in these financial assistance opportunities are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office as soon as possible to discuss developing a conservation plan for your conservation project. This will help NRCS identify which funding opportunities fits the project best. Although NRCS accepts Farm Bill program applications throughout the year, to be eligible for this round of funding, EQIP and CSP applications must be submitted by December 2, 2022 .

Producers, landowners, and forest managers interested in applying for assistance should contact their local Colorado NRCS field office located in the USDA Service Center that services their County. Producers must have farm records current with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and submit a complete program application to NRCS to be considered for financial assistance through EQIP and CSP.

EQIP is a voluntary Farm Bill program which provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as animal waste management facilities, irrigation system efficiency improvements, fencing, water supply development, riparian protection, and wildlife habitat enhancement. In addition to “classic EQIP funding”, NRCS in Colorado also offers FY-2023 funding for ACT NOW initiatives.

“This is our first year implementing ACT NOW initiatives,” said Clint Evans, NRCS State Conservationist for Colorado. “This is a streamlining effort that allows producers the opportunity to apply for applicable EQIP funding. Those applicants who have fully established eligibility records with the FSA have the potential to know if their project will be funded in an shorter time frame.”

Through CSP, agricultural producers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, buffer strips, and pollinator and beneficial insect habitat – all while maintaining active agriculture production on their land. CSP also encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and new management techniques such as precision agriculture applications, on-site carbon storage and planting for high carbon sequestration rate, and new soil amendments to improve water quality.

“CSP helps farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners that are already stewardship-minded take their operations to a higher level of conservation and stewardship,” Evans goes on to say. “Program participants earn annual payments enabling them to expand and adopt new conservation activities while maintaining and strengthening their agricultural operation and its production goals. Landowners looking to improve grazing conditions, increases soil health, or develop wildlife habitat will find CSP is a financial assistance program worth consideration.”

To find out more information about EQIP, CSP, and other NRCS programs and opportunities visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov