You’re invited: Small Business Resource Fair

Energize Colorado is hosting two resource fairs to connect small business owners with business support organizations. These organizations have funding, technical assistance, and other resources for your business. Small business owners from any area of the state and any industry are welcome. Special thanks to our partners CEDS Finance, Southern Colorado SBDC, SCEDD, NeighborWorks and the State of Colorado’s Business Intelligence Center for supporting this event.



Join us for one or both of these events.

Tuesday, July 19, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at CEDS FINANCE (10660 East Colfax Avenue #Suite B Aurora, CO 80010)

Wednesday, July 27, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at NeighborWorks Southern Colorado (1241 East Routt Avenue, Pueblo, CO 81004)

Energize Community Program Loan Application Deadline: Thursday, July 14



The Energize Community Program (ECP) loan application is open to support small business owners located in East Colfax, Pueblo, Southwest Denver, and the Child Care Industry. Apply through the Energize Colorado website. APPLICATIONS ARE DUE THIS THURSDAY JULY 14, 2022.

Through ECP, Energize Colorado will deploy $5.7 million in low-interest loans directly to business owners for needs that include debt consolidation, capital improvements, payroll, rent, utilities, working capital, equipment, and inventory. Business owners are eligible to apply for up to $20,000.

Interest Rate: 2.5%

Loan Size: Up to $20,000

Term: Up to 36-months (3 years)

Loan recipients will have access to a 14-week accelerator program that is valued at $1,200.

If you have already filled out the application registration form, you can log-in to the application portal here. Please note: you only need to fill out the form once to start an application.

Questions? Reach out to *protected email* .

Opening a Private Practice for Therapists and Wellness Professionals | THURSDAY, JULY 14



Join our 6-week online business foundations program to support Colorado therapists and wellness professionals with education focused on opening a Private Practice. Our next session is this Thursday, July 14th. Questions? Connect with *protected email* .

The Good Boss Evolution: Recruitment, hiring and retention strategies that get great results | WEDNESDAY, JULY 13



Join Good Business Colorado and Energize Colorado for the next session in our Lunch and Learn Series. In this era where the tight labor market is being felt across Colorado and especially in the rural and frontier parts of the state, it is more important than ever for employers to be able to hire and retain great employees. This highly interactive session will provide attendees with an opportunity to engage with the panelists and their peers to explore insight into best practices for hiring and actionable ideas for increasing employee retention and loyalty.