Your Voice Matters: Join the Conversation with Your County Leaders 

Adams County residents, business owners, employees, and visitors are invited to join the Board of County Commissioners for a Telephone Town Hall from 6–7:30 p.m., Monday, April 14. Call participants will have the opportunity to connect with county leadership, ask questions, and learn more about the projects, services, and programs that directly impact their lives—all while joining the town hall from wherever is convenient for them.

“We get it—people are busy, and it can be hard to find time to add one more thing to your calendar, let alone an in-person meeting. It’s our job as public servants and leaders in this community to find ways to still get important messages to our residents while removing as many barriers as possible,” said Commissioner Lynn Baca, District 5, chair of the board.

“Holding a fully virtual call, on a weeknight, and during the evening outside of normal business hours is one way we can make sure more of our community can tune in and have their voices heard,” Baca added.

Topics discussed on this call will include updates on Adams County programs and services, a Q&A with residents, and much more. This Telephone Town Hall will also serve as an introduction for listeners to their newest elected commissioners, Julie Duran Mullica, who serves as vice chair, and Kathy Henson. All five members of the board will be present on the call, as well as members of the county’s Executive and Senior Leadership Teams.

“I ran for office because I truly believe in local government and the powerful work we can do together,” Mullica said. “As an Adams County native, I care deeply about public service to this community—and that means listening to people, understanding what they need, and why they need it. This Town Hall is a great opportunity for the board and our community to connect, build trust, and open up a meaningful dialogue.”