Wyoming revealed as the best state for Americans to get fit for free

A global discount voucher website has conducted research to reveal the best States in the US where Americans can work out during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month – without spending a single dollar.

Physical activity guidelines recommend that American adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week, in addition to two days of muscle strengthening activity. However, a report from the CDC found that less than a quarter (23%) of Americans get enough exercise*. Further data shows that there has been a 1.8% increase in obesity across the country over the last five years, leading to a 33% obesity rate in those aged 18 and above**.

The brand behind the research, WeThrift, looked into the number of free running clubs, hiking trails, road cycling routes, public outdoor gyms, and total acreage, cross-referenced with population figures to determine which state has the most free fitness facilities per 100,000 Americans.

Wyoming came out in first place, taking the top spot for both the most road cycling routes and hiking trails available. Meanwhile Alaska, in second place, had the most acreage and accessibility to running clubs compared to any other state.

The five best states to get fit for free:

Wyoming

Alaska

Vermont

Colorado

Maine

The five worst states to get fit for free:

Georgia

Texas

Louisiana

South Carolina

Oklahoma

The full research results and further information can be found here: https://www.wethrift.com/articles/best-state-to-get-fit-for-free/

Looking at the number of free running clubs across the United States, Wyoming, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire rounded off the top five, while New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Montana also scored highly for the number of hiking trails available.

For Americans interested in a combination of cardiovascular exercise and weight training, Nevada topped the list of states with the most outdoor gyms per 100,000 people, followed by Colorado in second and Vermont in third place.

Georgia was revealed as the worst location to get fit for free, ranking among the bottom ten states for free running clubs, hiking trails, cycling routes, and outdoor gyms.

With the average price of a gym membership in the United States costing more than $50 per month, members of the public looking to improve their personal finances could make an annual saving of over $600*** each year by taking advantage of free local groups and facilities.

Nick Drewe, founder of WeThrift said,

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, Americans are looking to save money wherever and however they can. Sadly, the gym is a luxury that many can’t afford, and it’s likely to be one of the first monthly expenses that people decide to cut back on. However, physical activity remains an important part of life, and National Physical Fitness and Sports Month aims to encourage Americans to stay active.

“In line with this mission, we have conducted our research to highlight the vast number of local facilities available to help Americans adopt or continue to live a healthy lifestyle, without any financial burdens. We hope that this information encourages people to discover the opportunities on their doorstep, and continue to improve not only their physical but mental health through movement.”

Methodology:

For this study, WeThrift looked at all 50 states in the U.S. To rank each city, five metrics were taken into consideration; the number of free running clubs, hiking trails, road cycling routes, outdoor gyms, and total acreage of each State.

Every data point was cross-referenced with the population of each State, to find out which ranked highest for free facilities per 100,000 people.

Each city was given a score of one to 50 based on where they ranked in the list, with one being the best and 50 being the worst. Some cities were given the same score if they ranked the same as each other.

