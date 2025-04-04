Winter is not over yet! Spring snowstorm to affect the Front Range, southern Colorado this week

Statewide – Spring snowstorms are moving across the state this week from southwestern Colorado across the central mountains to the Front Range. The snowstorm comes in two waves, with the first wave that started Wednesday night and will go through Thursday night. The second wave will pick up early Friday afternoon and last through Saturday morning.

Pavement impacts will likely develop over the foothills and Palmer Divide Thursday afternoon, where they will continue until the snow ends overnight. Across the plains, the transition to snow later this afternoon and evening is expected to melt, leading to wet pavement for the evening commute. Though, some slushy impacts are possible after dark. Pavement accumulations will start up again Friday afternoon at higher elevations, and eventually spread to the plains overnight. Slick pavement conditions are expected in the Denver region Friday night after dusk. Friday afternoon’s ski traffic headed west to the mountains will likely be impacted through the foothills and eastern mountains. The greatest impacts will likely be over the southern foothills and Raton Mesa Friday night through Saturday morning. The snow will be heavier and last longer over these areas, and winds will be strong enough to cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews will be deployed throughout the storm clearing and treating roads.

What motorists need to know:

Plan ahead, check local weather and go to COtrip.org for the latest road conditions

Avoid driving during the brunt of a snowstorm

Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination

Drive to the conditions, take it slow, leave plenty of following distance, and don’t pass plows

Keep those winter tires on!

Be prepared when traveling in the mountains and have an emergency travel kit with extra blankets, food and water – it’s possible there could be safety closures due to adverse weather.

Safety Closures A safety closure is a precaution taken during inclement weather to reduce the probability of traffic incidents, increased congestion or other safety-related factors. During a safety closure, traffic may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit. Safety closures help decrease delay times, and, above all, keep travelers safe. Chain & Traction Laws When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit freight.colorado.gov/mountain-rules/chain-up-tips. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov. COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts. The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download! Know Before You Go Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts Check scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Chain and traction law information: codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: avalanche.state.co.us Chain & Traction Laws When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit freight.colorado.gov/mountain-rules/chain-up-tips. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov. COtrip.org & COtrip Planner App If motorists must head out during this winter storm, they are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a “Trip Planner” feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the “Hands-Free, Eyes Free” feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts. The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download! Know Before You Go Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts Check scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Chain and traction law information: codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: avalanche.state.co.us

