Will it snow on Christmas?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac releases Christmas Day forecast ahead of winter’s arrival on December 21st

In the U.S., The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s famous long-range predictions are forecasting snow for much of the country over Christmas week.

In most regions, periods of snow showers or flurries are expected to occur in the days leading up to Christmas, which means that many folks will be able to enjoy a Whitte Christmas! Looming rain threatens to make it a wash down the West Coast and across the South, however.