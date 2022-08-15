Western states to sizzle this week as heat builds

The hottest regions outside Central California are likely to be southern Oregon, the Willamette Valley and areas east of the Washington Cascades. By Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to climb to near or over 100 F across most of these locations.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 15, 2022 – Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs this week. Forecasters say temperatures will steadily climb between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in cities such as Seattle, Portland and Medford, Oregon.



Excessive heat watches were issued across numerous counties from north-central California, to the San Joaquin Valley for this week (shown in red).

“Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the coming days,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.

The influx of hot weather will expand across Northwest states like Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana; however, the heat will also grip portions of Central California and Nevada, throughout the week.

An expansive swath of excessive heat watches have been issued from north-central California, through the San Joaquin Valley. The watches cover numerous counties through the latter half of the week and span from Redding to Bakersfield, California.